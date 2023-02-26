Another victory for 'RRR'! S S Rajamouli's magnum opus wins big at HCA Film Awards

The way S. S. Rajamouli's RRR created records at the national and international levels was just magical. While the film earned immense love from the audience it also collected a lot of awards and recognitions on home and global grounds.



Released in 2022, the film is about to complete its 1-year journey and its craze doesn't seem to settle down so easily as now the film has again set its feet on the international grounds booking a big win at HCA Film Awards and collecting awards under 5 categories.



RRR's success is touching new skies with time. Emerged as the ultimate blockbuster, the film has recently won HCA Film Awards under 5 categories namely, Best International Film, Spotlight Award, Best Song, Best Action Film, and Best Stunts. This has certainly been a very big win that RRR has added to its books and is indeed a proud moment for the country.



Among other big wins, RRR is the third Indian film and first Telugu film to receive nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, including Best Foreign Language Film, and won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu song, making it the first Asian nomination to win the award.