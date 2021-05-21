Another beloved ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor is leaving the show after season 17

Grey's Anatomy is bidding farewell to its another series regular post this season.



Actor Greg Germann, who plays Dr Tom Koracick, will be bidding goodbye to ABC's medical drama. Germann appeared in four seasons with the past two as a series regular.



The actor joined the medical drama as a recurring character in its 14th season before he was upped to series regular ahead of its 16th season.



As per the reports, he is expected to come back in as a guest star in the future.



He will exit drama during its May 20 episode, titled 'Tradition' the same day Grey's Anatomy anathor character Jesse Williams is saying goodbye to show



“Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years,” Grey’s Anatomy executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff told Deadline. “We will miss Greg terribly in the day to day – but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!”

The show is currently in its 17th season and is nearing the end.