Another beloved ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor is leaving the show after season 17

Another longtime cast member of 'Grey’s Anatomy' is leaving the show.



Jesse Williams, who has played surgeon Jackson Avery on the medical drama since the show’s sixth season is finally saying goodbye to the hospital.



On the May 6 episode, makers revealed Avery’s upcoming exit. He will last appear in the May 20 episode titled 'Tradition'.

“Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift,” Grey’s Anatomy executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement to Deadline. “Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years.”



The actor who has been a part of the show for 12 seasons said, ''I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen and Debbie. As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds. The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends.”



Apart from his role, Jesse has also directed few episodes of the series as well as went on to produce. Recently he won an Academy Award for his live-action short film, Two Distant Strangers, at the 2021 ceremony.



The show is currently in its 17th season and is nearing the end and while the show has yet to be renewed.