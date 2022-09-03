Anne Heche was trapped in the burning car for almost 45 minutes, reveals LAFD recording

Hollywood actor Anne Hache's terrible accident has shocked many around the world. On August 5, Anne, who was reportedly under drug influence, rammed her mini-Cooper into a Los Angeles neighbourhood. Soon after the crash, her car caught fire and there were smoke all around amid flames.



Now, it has been revealed that Anne was stuck inside the car for almost 45 minutes, reveals the new recording of the fire department published by NBC4.



The accident was so brutal that the fire rescuers were not able to get to Anne's car for at least 20 minutes, and the next half and hour was spent taking her out of the burning car.



"Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn't that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it," LAFD deputy chief Richard Fields told NBC4, via Page Six.



After the fire broke out, the LAFD arrived around 11 am. The situation was very terrible and smokey, due to which, firefighters got confused and were unable to find Hache, who was rolled to the floorboard of the car and was not visible.

“Heavy smoke conditions, heavy fire conditions, which make it very difficult for us to just see each other on the inside of a working structure fire,” he said further as per NBC news.



“Where the person was in the vehicle was not in the driver’s seat, but on the floorboard of the passenger seat,” Fields said.

So, firefighters first rescued the house owner and took her out of the burning building and thought there are no other victims. But a few minutes later, they saw Anne trapped in the burnt car. The accident spot was very chaotic.



''We identified one patient, inaccessible at this time, he's pushed up against the floorboard.'' After 20 minutes, Anne was pulled out alive, but she was severely burned. Hache sustained critical injuries and her lungs got damaged due to the smoke she inhaled while she was trapped. The Emmy-winning actress never regained consciousness after the accident.



On August 11, six days after her accident, Heche was declared brain dead. On August 16, the actress passed away after she was taken off the life-support system. She was 53 years old.



(With inputs from the agency)