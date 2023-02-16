Anne Hathaway stresses on variety at Berlinale: Important to love all types of films

The Berlin Film Festival 2023 kicks off this evening with the world premiere of Rebecca Miller’s She Came To Me. Ahead of the out-of-competition screening, Rebecca met up with the cast members including Anne Hathaway, Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig and Evan Ellison.

Anne Hathaway not only stars in the film but is also its producer. While talking of her film, she noted that variety is very important. She said that while this is an independent movie, her “heart beats for (all) film, and the more types of them the better.”

Anne Hathaway said, “I think sometimes we think of these things as isolated from each other. But right now I think the way we’re all participating in films and the way we all kind of are unsure as to what the future of audience culture is, I think it’s important to love all types of films and show up in person at the movie theatre for all the types of films that we can if this art form is to continue.”