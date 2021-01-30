Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto to play the leads in WeWork inspired series

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are set to work together in Apple's scripted series 'We Crashed' as the leads. The actors have signed on to star in Apple’s scripted WeWork project, which has been ordered to series at the streamer.

The series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. It is described as following the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.

Hathaway and Leto are both Oscar winners. Hathaway won the award for best-supporting actress for her role in the 2012 film version of “Les Misérables,” while Leto won for best-supporting actor for the 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club.” Both will serve as executive producers in addition to starring.

According to Variety, Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello will co-write and executive produce the series. Eisenberg previously co-created the hit Apple series “Little America,” on which he was also the showrunner. It was announced last year that Eisenberg had signed an overall deal with the streamer. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct “WeCrashed” in addition to executive producing. Charlie Gogolak and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers along with Emma Ludbrook via her and Leto’s Paradox production company. Apple Studios will produce, with Wondery executive producing.

WeWork was viewed as the next hot startup and was valued at nearly $50 billion at one time. However, the company pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September 2019 in the wake of revelations about the erratic management and personal enrichment of co-founder Adam Neumann, as well as questions about its business model and the role of funders like JPMorgan and Softbank. Neumann resigned from the company around this time, while Wework accepted a bailout from SoftBank in October.