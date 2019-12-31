Anna Paquin 'incredibly happy' with her tiny role in 'The Irishman'

Actor Anna Paquin said that she is `incredibly happy` with her seven-word role in Martin Scorsese`s `The Irishman.`



According to Page Six, Anna`s fans on Twitter were furious about her brief role in the movie.One of her followers said, "I had more lines in the Nativity play I was in when I was seven than Anna Paquin has in `The Irishman,` while another added, "Teacher says every time Anna Paquin talks in `The Irishman,` `Cats` gets a good review."



However, the actor didn`t let the criticism affect her and said, "It`s very endearing when people think they are fighting a fight on your behalf, but not really necessary. I`m incredibly happy."

The actor told the Hollywood reporter that, rather than thinking about how tiny the role is, she is more excited about being a part of it, and how awards recognition is just the icing on the cake.



Anna further said it was an immediate yes, even if the role was small."I just can`t picture any actor on the planet going, Yeah, I don`t want to work with Martin Scorsese and every single living legend in our field," Paquin added.