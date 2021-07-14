Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd attend concert amid romance rumours

Angelina Jolie and singer The Weeknd appeared together at a music concert in Los Angeles this weekend amid reports of a romance.

They were pictured at the concert albeit separately. This comes weeks after they were spotted enjoying dinner together which most think was a date! They were at an Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, earlier this month.

At the concert, the rapper can be seen with a group of friends at the show while Angelina Jolie is spotted sitting with her kids Zahara and Shiloh.

As for work, The Weeknd will be seen in a new HBO series ‘The Idol’, which he co-created with Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. It tells the story of a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner - who also happens to be a cult leader.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is fighting a custody battle with ex husband Brad Pitt over their kids.