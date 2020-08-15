Angelina Jolie requests for removal of private judge in divorce case, Brad Pitt responds

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce case is getting more complicated day by day as now they have entered a new fight. Angelina wanted to remove the judge in their divorce case, as he allegedly has a business relationship with one of Brad‘s attorneys. The actress accused that Judge John W. Ouderkirk was “biased” due to the other divorce cases he was working on with Brad‘s lawyers.



To which, Brad responded to Angelina and accused her of attempting to stall their case ahead of their October child custody trial. Meanwhile, Pitt's team also said that Jolie was aware and 'never objected' to Ouderkirk's 'continued involvement' until now.

Also read: Angelina Jolie opens up about her split from Brad Pitt for wellbeing of her kids

"It is unfortunate that Mr. Pitt's team has sought to intervene ahead of Judge Ouderkirk's response. One can only conclude that this is an attempt to obstruct or influence Judge Ouderkirk's answer. Any delay in these proceedings is due to their zealous attempt to create an unrecognized special exception for their client's benefit." Jolie's attorney, tells the news agency.



A source close to Brad said, “This is the Judge who married them, someone who her team knew well and who her team actually introduced to the couple. Her lawyers have also worked with him, so the only excuse for their filing is that her team knew they were likely to lose and they needed to stall by changing the referee in the fourth quarter.”

Also read: Jennifer Aniston once called Angelina Jolie PDA for Brad Pitt 'uncool'



Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and she and Pitt were legally declared single last year as the finalization of their divorce continues. 'Mr an Mrs Smith' actors have six children together: sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12.