Angelina Jolie meets genocide survivors of Sinjar region in Iraq

Actress-filmmaker and humanitarian Angelina Jolie is in Iraq meeting survivors of a 2014 genocide which was reportedly initiated by the Islamic State years after the country's Sinjar region faced destruction. Jolie visited northern Iraq's Sinjar region along with human rights activist Nadia Murad.



Murad, a founder of a nonprofit initiative, had years back escaped from ISIS captivity. On Wednesday the two women visited Murad's childhood home and the village and other key areas where Nadia's organisation is working to rebuild.



Jolie, a well-known and longtime humanitarian spent the day meeting with women and children who survived the 2014 genocide, in which ISIS systematically attacked the region's Yazidi ethnoreligious minority community.