Angelina Jolie attends President Joe Biden's state dinner with son Maddox

Hollywood actress-filmmaker Angelina Jole on Wednesday attended US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's state dinner along with their South Korean counterparts. Jolie attended the dinner with her son Maddox, 21. The special dinner was hosted in honour of South Korean President Yoon Sul Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee. "Asia-America relations are important to Angelina`s family. She and the children have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, for many years. Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul. Angelina has visited South Korea many times for her humanitarian and refugee advocacy over the past two decades and as an artist. Angelina and Maddox are honored to attend this State Dinner," a source told People.

Jolie marked her presence in a white dress that she teamed up with a vintage Chanel jacket. On the other hand, her son opted for a black suit.



Other famous names in attendance at the dinner included Chip and Joanna Gaines and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim. Absent from the guest list was the president's son Hunter, who attended the White House's first state dinner with France in December, but skipped the arrivals line.



A White House press release last month stated the visit from the South Korean leader and his wife "celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific and around the world."

