Anand Pandit, Vaishal Shah announce their next Gujarati project, Tron Ekka

Indian producer Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah have announced their next Gujarati project, Tron Ekka after the success of their family entertainer Fakt Mahilao Maate. The film’s story narrates the trials and tribulations of three friends who are stuck in a financial crisis and come up with a mindless plan to turn a middle-class house into a secret gambling den. Multiple mishaps keep piling up and what follows is a comedy of errors.

Tron Ekka is directed by Rajesh Sharma. The star cast includes Yash Soni, Malhar Thakar, Mitra Gadhvi, Hitu Kanodiya, Kinjal Rajpriya, Esha Kansara, Tarjanee Bhadla, Chetan Daiya and Prem Gadhvi.

Producer Anand Pandit said, "This is my third Gujarati film with producer Vaishal Shah after Days of Tafree and Fakt Mahilao Mate and we are on the same page as far as making cinema with entertainment and a subtle social message goes. I am also very excited about the star cast as the combination of Yash Soni, Malhar Thakar and Mitra Gadhvi is known for a very popular film Chhello Divas. It was their debut film and shot them into instant stardom and this film will present them in a totally unexpected avatar."