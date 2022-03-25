Ana De Armas film 'Blonde' is the first Netflix film to get a NC-17 rating

Ana De Armas is all set to play Hollywood legend, Marilyn Monroe, in a new biopic titled 'Blonde'. While the film's release date is yet to be announced by OTT platform Netflix, it is already creating a lot of buzz for its rating.



The film has been given a rare NC-17 rating which is basically an adults-only rating by the Motion Pictures Association. 'Blonde' is, in fact, the first Netflix film to have got such a rating due to 'some sexual content'.



A month back, the film's director Andrew Dominik while speaking to the media had predicted that the movie would get the NC-17 rating. While speaking to Screen Daily about the film, which is based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Dominik said, "It’s a demanding movie. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the fucking audience's problem. It’s not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story."



The film also includes a rape scene - which is also mentioned in Oates' novel. Also titled 'Blonde', Oates' novel is a fictionalised take on Marilyn Monroe's life.



This is the first of its kind rating for Netflix. In the past, it has streamed NC-17 movies, like ‘Blue is the warmest color’ which has been produced by another studio but this is for the first time that such a rating has been given to a Netflix production.



The director, Andrew Dominik was grateful to Netflix. He said, “It’s much easier to support stuff when you like it. It’s much harder when you don’t. I have nothing but gratitude for Netflix.”

'Blonde' also stars Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson and Bobby Cannavale. It was scheduled to premiere in May at the Cannes Film Festival but eventually was cancelled.

There is no word on whether the film will get a theatrical release but if it does, the rating may cause a problem as several multiplexes in the US are reluctant to screen an 'adults only' movie.