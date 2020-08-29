Amy Adams Joins the movie adaptation of Broadway's Musical ' Dear Evan Hansen'

Amy Adams is the latest one to join the cast of the studio adaptation of Broadway's Musical ' Dear Evan Hansen'. Universal Studios will produce the movie.



The movie also stars Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, and Amandla Stenberg. Colton Ryan and Kaitlyn Dever will star as Connor and Zoe, respectively. The Oscar nominee actor will portray Cynthia Murphy, the mother of characters Connor and Zoe Murphy.

Also read: Courteney Cox's 'Scream' reboot to release on January 14, 2022



'Dear Evan Hansen' is a stage musical with music and lyrics by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and based on the book by Steven Levenson. The musical won six Tony Awards in 2017 and was opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre in December 2016.



The upcoming movie follows the story of how Connor’s death by suicide precipitates a series of events, most notably in the life of the titular character Evan Hansen, a teenager who has social anxiety.

In pics: Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' and the Indian connection



On the work front, Amy will be next seen in the movies 'Hillbilly Elegy' and 'The Woman in the Window'.