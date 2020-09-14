Amitabh Bachchan will be the first Indian celebrity to provide Alexa his voice

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be Amazon Alexa's voice. The megastar has been roped in as Alexa’s first celebrity voice in India.



On Monday, Amazon announced the new partnership with Big B. The Bachchan version of Alexa will offer jokes, weather, advice, shayaris, motivational quotes, and more.



The new setup will launch next year in 2021, and will be a paid experience, but you can listen to how Bachchan will sound by saying, "Alexa, say hello to Mr Amitabh Bachchan'' to any Alexa-enabled device:



Bachchan is not the first celebrity to provide Alexa’s voice though. In 2019, Samuel L Jackson was the first celebrity voice for Alexa.



''Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new form, be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers.'' Bachchan said in a mailed statement.

On the work front, Bachchan is currently shooting for his TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'