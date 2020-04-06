Amitabh Bachchan to provide ration to 1 lakh daily wage earners

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to nationwide lockdown in India and while it is important to stay home, it has also raised concerns for daily wage earners who have been adversely affected due to the pandemic.



Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has announced that he would be providing ration of 1,00,000 daily wage earners of the film fraternity. Bachchan has joined hands with Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers for this initiative.

"Given the unprecedented nature of the situation we are in, an initiative undertaken by Mr Bachchan, We Are One has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, through which the monthly ration of 1,00,000 households across the country will be funded," a statement released by Sony Pictures Networks on Sunday read.



"Through a commercial tie-up with a leading chain of hypermarkets and grocery stores in India, digitally barcoded coupons have been distributed to a verified list of workers from the All India Film Employees Confederation.

Furthermore, monetary help has also been extended to those in need," the statement further said.



The time period of this initiative is not clear, yet. In fact, Big B is not the only one. Producers guild too has been providing ration to daily wage earners. Several technicians on film sets are paid on per day basis and due to the lockdown, their incomes have been deeply affected.



The superstar has been an active voice in spreading awareness around coronavirus right from the time PM Narendra Modi initiated the junta lockdown. Big B has already been part of an awareness video initiated by the Maharashtra government and will also be seen in another short film 'Family', which has been conceptualized and directed by Prasoon Pandey. The film will be aired on April 6.



'Family' talks about the importance of staying at home, maintaining hygiene and social distancing. The film will also features Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Diljit Dosanjh.