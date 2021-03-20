Amitabh Bachchan thanks Martin Scorsese & Christopher Nolan after receiving 2021 FIAF Award

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award 2021. The virtual ceremony was held on March 19.



Bachchan shared a heartwarming message after he recieved the award. In the lengthy message, the 'Chehre' actor also thanked Martin Scorsese & Christopher Nolan (the previous recipients of the award), as they conferred the award.



Amitabh is the first Indian to receive the award for his contribution to the preservation of and access to the world`s film heritage for the benefit of present and future generations.



Bachchan took his social media and shared the pictures of him with the award from the ceremony, and wrote: "Deeply honoured to have been conferred the 2021 FIAF Award. Thank you FIAF, Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan for bestowing the award on me in the ceremony today. Modern technology be praised. Connected virtually to rest of the World simultaneously .. ''.

T 3847 -

Deeply honoured to have been conferred the 2021 FIAF Award. Thank you FIAF, Martin Scorsese , Christopher Nolan for bestowing the award on me in the ceremony today.

Modern technology be praised. Connected virtually to rest of the World simultaneously .. 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/a6rf5IQG2Q — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2021 ×

In a special video message, Scorsese said Bachchan’s advocacy for preserving India’s film heritage has been really exceptional. “Amitabh Bachchan’s advocacy for preserving India’s film heritage really has been exceptional. I mean, as a career spanning over five decades, he is a celebrated actor who has put the considerable weight of his reputation behind the cause of film preservation in India and actually the entire subcontinent.”



''I am well aware of the time and the effort that Amitabh has personally devoted to this cause. I mean 20 years ago, I was proud to, actually really proud, to be the first recipient of this prestigious award and I think FIAF could not have chosen a more deserving individual to recognize this year." he concluded.



Bachchan was nominated by the FIAF-affiliate Film Heritage Foundation, an Indian film archival organisation founded by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.