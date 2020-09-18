Amitabh Bachchan shoots for 17 hours on KBC sets post COVID-19 recovery

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is known to be a wokoholic. The 77 year-old, who recently recovered from COVID-19 has been working long hours on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) and recently pulled off an almost 17 hour long shift on Thursday.



The actor penned his experience on his blog and penned his thoughts on meeting various contestants - many of whom have never held a valued cheque in their entire life.



Big B wrote, “Back from work a little while ago .. and that would be an almost 17 hrs of work in a day .. substantial and rewarding for the body that suffers post CoViD syndrome .. sounds alarming , but the only alarms that went off during the day were the inconsistency of the multiple dress changes required for various episodes on the KBC encounter ..”



Big B recalled a female contestant on KBC 12 who smiled her way through adversities and financial crisis during the lockdown. He wrote, “they make the show .. they bring the characteristics that mould the ‘hot seat’ into a veritable game changer , or to put it more succinctly , a life changer for all that come .. within an hour or so.”



“They break down in emotions .. they fold their hands .. their divinity towards the seat is uncontrollably devout and reverent .. the wait is finally over .. the expectation of the worth that shall perhaps diminish or at times completely reduce their burden of their financial condition - loans from Banks , illnesses in the elders , a home for some permanency, the future for their progeny ..” he further added. “...many have never held the valued cheque in their entire life .. many serve embarrassment at the number of zeros that the amount states , as they begin inquisitively to count them ... and the celebration on hitting the right answer at each step is a sight that is unbeholden ...” he added.



Big B and his son Abhishek tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 and his daughter in law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive the next day. The four were admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital for few days and Abhishek was the last to be discharged.



Big B has been updating his fans about shooting amid the pandemic and reglaurly shares photos and updates from the sets of KBC.