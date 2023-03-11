Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic note after rib-injury: ‘If I do not, rest well, and my love’
After Amitabh Bachchan's on-set injury, Nag Ashwin's Project K is currently put on hold. The movie, which also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles is expected to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.
Amitabh Bachchan recently suffered a rib injury while filming his upcoming movie Project K co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Bachchan is currently recovering at his home in Mumbai and is constantly updating fans about his injury and how he's doing.
Looking at all his recent blog posts and tweets, the 80-year-old actor is appearing very grim. In Holi, the actor shared that he's feeling left out because he wasn't able to celebrate like in previous years.
And today, the actor mourned the death of the actor Satish Kaushik, who passed away in Gurugram after suffering a heart attack. In the same post, Bachchan praised all his fans and followers for all the kind messages and artwork they are sending to him.
In the end of the post, Bachchan shared a cryptic message and wrote, "I shall return hopefully .. but if I do not .. rest well .. and my love."
Big B tribute to Satish Kaushik:
Bachchan mourned the death of the actor, with whom he has worked in the 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Bachchan wrote, “And we have lost another .. A delightful company, a most accomplished artist and in the prime of his career .. Satish Kaushik .. Working with you was so inspiring .. and such a learning .. My prayers .. 🙏.''
Message for fans:
Further, in the blog post, Bachchan admired all the aesthetic artwork, and visuals sent to him by his fans “I do believe and have always believed, the immense talent that resides in our Ef .. in writing in aesthetic art work , in compiling visuals , just about everything .. I never had opportunity to speak about it but it must be noted that it was ever in my mind .. and I have privately either shared or talked about it to friends and family .. in great admiration ..”
The veteran actor added, “there is a great admirer that reads and registers all and is most grateful for this sincerity.”
At the end of the post, Bachchan wrote, “I shall return hopefully .. but if I do not .. rest well .. and my love ❤️.”
In his blog post earlier, he revealed that he suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage.
Project K on hold
After Amitabh's on-set injury, Nag Ashwin's Project K is currently put on hold. The movie, which also stars Prabhas and
Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles is expected to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.
On the work front, Bachchan was last seen on the silver screen in Uunchai, which was helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and also starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.