Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic note after rib-injury: ‘If I do not, rest well, and my love’

And today, the actor mourned the death of the actor Satish Kaushik, who passed away in Gurugram after suffering a heart attack. In the same post, Bachchan praised all his fans and followers for all the kind messages and artwork they are sending to him.



In the end of the post, Bachchan shared a cryptic message and wrote, "I shall return hopefully .. but if I do not .. rest well .. and my love."



Big B tribute to Satish Kaushik:



Bachchan mourned the death of the actor, with whom he has worked in the 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.



Bachchan wrote, “And we have lost another .. A delightful company, a most accomplished artist and in the prime of his career .. Satish Kaushik .. Working with you was so inspiring .. and such a learning .. My prayers .. 🙏.''



Message for fans:



Further, in the blog post, Bachchan admired all the aesthetic artwork, and visuals sent to him by his fans “I do believe and have always believed, the immense talent that resides in our Ef .. in writing in aesthetic art work , in compiling visuals , just about everything .. I never had opportunity to speak about it but it must be noted that it was ever in my mind .. and I have privately either shared or talked about it to friends and family .. in great admiration ..”