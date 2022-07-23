Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Good Bye' to release on this date, first look out

The first look of Amitabh Bachchan's next 'Good Bye' is out! Touted as a family drama, the film also stars Neena Gupta and marks the Bollywood debut of south star Rashmika Mandana.



On Saturday, the first look was released and seems like the film is going to be a fun-filled family drama. The film will hit the theatres this October 7.



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh share the first look of the film and wrote, ''AMITABH BACHCHAN - RASHMIKA MANDANNA: 'GOOD BYE' ON 7 OCT 2022... #GoodBye - starring #AmitabhBachchan and #RashmikaMandanna - locks the release date: 7 Oct 2022... Costars #NeenaGupta and #PavailGulati with #ElliAvrRam, #SunilGrover and #SahilMehta.''

The poster shows Big b, Rashmika, Neena Gupta and other members sitting in the room and looks like they are enjoying the cricket match together. All of them are donning casual outfits, and Rashmika is wearing a hoodie and sitting beside Bachchan as she shares popcorn with him.



The film also stars PavailGulati, ElliAvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta.



Several photos and videos from the set are going viral.



On the work front, 'Pushpa' fame Rashmika also has another project in her bag - 'Mission Majnu' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, Bachchan was last seen in the critically acclaimed film 'Jhund'.

