Amitabh Bachchan gets one-of-a-kind tribute from 'Jhund' makers

In a one-of-a-kind tribute to superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Zee5 unveils a 100X100 ft poster of his film ‘Jhund’ to mark the movie’s World Digital Premiere National, 9th May 2022: Zee5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, premiered ‘Jhund’ on 6th May.



'Jhund' is on the life of Vijay Barse, a social worker and the founder of Slum Soccer, an organization which facilitates better living conditions, upliftment and development of children from underprivileged backgrounds through football.



The audiences loved and appreciated Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of Vijay Barse in ‘Jhund’ and National award-winning director, Nagraj Manjule's efforts in bringing to life the journey of a real-life hero on the celluloid. Adding to the grandeur of the story and to celebrate the inspiring story of Mr. Vijay Barse led by the cinema icon Amitabh Bachchan, Zee5 unveiled a 100X100 ft poster over the Asalfa slums near the Mumbai airport, a spectacle for passengers of all flights landing in and taking off from the city of Mumbai.



The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa, and Nagraj Manjule and directed by Nagraj Manjule. The movie also stars Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar, and Tanaji Galgunde, who are all known for their roles in the film Sairat. Post a successful theatrical launch, Jhund is now available on Zee5.



Watch Jhund streaming now, exclusively on Zee5