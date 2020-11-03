Amitabh Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor call off Diwali party due to Rishi Kapoor's death

The year 2020 has been brutal for Bollywood with some of its popular faces passing away. Owing to the pandemic, many have had to face financial setbacks.



According to reports, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has decided to not celebrate Diwali this year as a mark of respect for his friend and colleague, the late Rishi Kapoor. Kapoor died in May this year after battling cancer.



Media reports suggest that Bachchan and film producer Ekta Kapoor will not host their annual Diwali bash owing to Kapoor's death and due to Covid-19. Kapoor and Bachchan's annual Diwali bash sees almost all of Bollywood stars descending at their residence to celebrate the festival of lights.



The Bachchans also have been mourning the death of Ritu Nanda, Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law who also died of cancer earlier in January. Members of the family also tested positive for the novel coronavirus in July including Big B, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya.



Ekta Kapoor too, according to sources, has decided to call off her Diwali celebrations this year owing to the pandemic as well as due to Rishi Kapoor's death. Kapoor was known to be close to Ekta's father, actor Jeetendra.