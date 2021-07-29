American band 'ZZ Top' bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

The legendary bassist Joseph ''Dusty'' Hill passed away at the age of 72. Hill was the American band 'ZZ Top's bassist for more than 50 years.



His death was confirmed by the Band's members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard. As per the reports, Hill passed away in his sleep at his Houston, Texas home.



In a statement reading, “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo,” said Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.



Couse of death was not revealed, although Hill recently suffered a hip injury, preventing him from touring with the band.

Earlier this month, Gibbons and Beard played their first performances without Hill in more than 50 years, stating his medical attention “to address a hip issue,”.



Hill was born in Dallas in 1949 and played the cello during his school days, which made for an easy transition to electric bass. He, his guitarist brother Rocky and future fellow ZZ Top bandmate Frank Beard, a drummer, played in local bands, and later joined ZZ Top in Houston back in 1970.



He is survived by his wife Charleen McCrory and one daughter named Charity.