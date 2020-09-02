AMC theatres pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, to screen his film '42' across US

Popular US theatre chain AMC is paying late actor Chadwick Boseman a fitting tribute by re-releasing his critically acclaimed movie '42' in its cinema houses.



Boseman shot to superstardom after playing the lead in 'Black Panther' in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The actor died last week after a four-year-long secret battle with colon cancer.



In '42', Boseman essayed the role of baseball player Jackie Robinson. Directed by Brian Helgeland the film had released in 2013.



The movie told the story of Robinson, the first baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers who overcame the race barrier to be the first African American in the Major Leagues in 1947.



'42' will be re-released across more than 300 locations for just USD 5 per ticket.



Other theatre chains, such as Regal, Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, Marcus and Harkins, followed AMC's lead by also announcing that the film will be hitting their cinema halls over the weekend.



During his career, Bosemam also played iconic black historical figures like singer-songwriter James Brown in 'Get on Up' (2014) and the first African-American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 'Marshall' (2017).



Many of Boseman's collaborators such as director Ryan Coogler, co-stars Michael B Jordan, Angela Bassett, Sterling K Brown, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland and Denzel Washington, have paid tributes to the late actor.