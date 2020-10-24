Amber Rose on ex Kanye West: 'He bullied me for 10 years'

Amber Rose has to say a lot about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Kanye West. The 37-year-old model appeared on the podcast and claimed that the rapper has been bullying her for 10 years now.



''I didn’t soak up anything from him. I and he are two very different people,'' the model said. ''I'm a compassionate person. I have empathy. I’m a good person. That’s why people love me. That’s why anybody I’ve ever dated loved me. You can’t really mention anyone that says anything really bad about me — except for him, because I got away.''



Its been a decade since their split but the ex-couple haven't been in good terms, with a number of controversial statement they both have been arousing each other.

On their break-up, Amber said: ''Even if someone is picking on me which he has for 10 years. He has picked on me, he has bullied me for 10 years. I feel if you looked up every time he has bullied me a lot of stuff will come up but I just move on, I'm happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids.' '

She also claimed: ''He just called me a prostitute at his rally. 10 years later, just leave me alone''.



Kanye, 43, once said he had to take ‘30 showers’ after dating Amber. By addressing the same statement, she said, ''I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers?



The couple dated for two years between 2008 and 2010.