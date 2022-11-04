Amber Heard's Twitter profile appears deactivated two days after ex Elon Musk takes over

Has Amber Heard deactivated her Twitter account? Two days after her ex Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging site as the new boss, YouTuber Matthew Lewis, who goes by the name That Umbrella Guy, tweeted on Wednesday-"Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter."



Many feel that Heard was among many other celebrities who decided to quit Twitter as Musk took over the platform.



For the uninitiated, Heard and Musk were reportedly in a relationship in 2017 after she separated from actor Johnny Depp.



News of her Twitter exit went viral in no time. A Twitter user wrote, "Mr Musk taking over Twitter has one benefit.... the queen of delusion and toxicity #AmberHeard is leaving #Twitter."



Another wrote, "Apparently #AmberHeard can't afford the check mark anymore. Probably why she left."



Earlier this year Heard lost a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The jury gave its verdict mostly in Depp's favour giving only two counts to Heard.



The highly publicized defamation trial is now being adapted into a film.



Titled `Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial`, the film is set to debut exclusively on the free Tubi streaming service.The film stars Mark Hapka (Parallels, Days of Our Lives) as Depp and Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) as Heard, Variety reported. The trial, which took the internet by storm, went on for about six weeks and was held in USA`s Virginia.



Depp won the highly-publicised defamation case and was awarded USD 10 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages. Amber Heard, on the other hand, was awarded USD 2 million in compensatory damages.



The couple that called it quits in 2016 battled in court over an article Amber Heard wrote in the year 2018 in which she described dealing with domestic abuse (without mentioning Depp's name).



After the article`s release, Depp sued Heard for USD 50 million in damages. Proceedings of the trial began in April and the verdict was out on June 1, declaring Depp victorious.

