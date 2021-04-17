Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series has a huge budget for season one

Amazon is spending a huge amount for the upcoming 'Lord of the Ring' series.



As per the recent reports, the highly-anticipated series season one will cost approximately $465 million, Variety has confirmed.



Stuart Nash, the Minister for Economic Development and Tourism, told Radio New Zealand, “This is fantastic, it really is…What I can tell you is Amazon is going to spend about $650 million in season one alone.”



“This will be the largest television series ever made,” Nash added. The whopping price exceeds other pricey TV series like HBO’s 'Game of Thrones', which reportedly cost around $10 million an episode on average and other show like Apple’s 'The Morning Show' and Disney Plus’ 'The Mandalorian', which all cost roughly $15 million per episode.



The new show is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels and is currently being filmed in New Zealand. The new series will be set during the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings'.



The cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman and more.



The Spanish filmmaker JA Bayona was hired to direct the multiple episodes. The series is expected to debut either late this year or sometime in 2022.