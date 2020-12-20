Amazon Prime's 'The Wilds' renewed for season 2

Amazon series, 'The Wilds' has been renewed for a second season. The first, 10-episode season debuted on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 10.



The official Twitter handle of the shared the news on Saturday with a video of the cast celebrating. They captioned the post, “did someone say season 2??”

The show follows the story of a group of young girls who become stranded on a deserted island after their plane crashes.



The series stars Rachel Griffiths, Grey’s Anatomy's star Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan and Troy Winbush.



The show is produced by Streicher, Amy B. Harris, Dylan Clark and Jamie Tarses. Season 1 gained positive reviews from the audience and critics as well.