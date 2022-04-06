Amazon adds NammaFlix to Prime Video channels, India’s first and only Kannada video streaming service

Amazon Prime Video is bringing the best of Kannada content for its viewers with NammaFlix, India’s first and exclusive Kannada video streaming service. Since a successful launch last year, Prime Video Channels has expanded the selection of channels rapidly to offer customers in India the best of entertainment all at one destination – Prime Video app and website.

Available on Prime Video Channels as an add-on subscription, NammaFlix is the 10th channel to launch on Prime Video channels and offers an extensive array of the most popular Kannada language content, from movies and TV shows to short films across genres.

NammaFlix provides users an enriching library comprising the latest Kannada blockbuster movies like ‘Pathibeku.com’, ‘1980’, ‘Inithi Nimma Bhaira’, old classics like ‘Premaloka’, ‘Kaviratna Kalidasa’, 'Naagarahavu’, shows like ‘Naa Kanda Rajakumar’, ‘Naa Kanda Puttanna Kanagal’ in addition to short films.

“At Prime Video we have worked hard to bring the best of local stories to consumers across the country, expanding the linguistic palette of the Indian video viewing customer. Over the years, we have seen an increasing appreciation for Kannada content, with viewers across the country loving Kannada films on our service,” said Chaitanya Divan, head of Prime Video Channels & Sports, Amazon Prime Video India. “We are now delighted to add NammaFlix to Prime Video Channels, so that customers who enjoy Kannada stories can watch more of what they love. We are certain that Prime Members across the country will value the easy access with add-on subscriptions to NammaFlix’s library that offers Kannada content across genres and formats.”

