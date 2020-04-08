Allu Arjun treats fans with the first look of 'Pushpa' on his 37th birthday

On Allu Arjun's 37th birthday, the star gave a special treat to his fans as he unveiled the first look of his new film 'Pushpa'. Annoucing the title of the much speculated film, the actor took to twitter and wrote, " First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia"

Directed by Sukumar, the film will have Allu Arjun sporting a rugged avatar and a thick beard. According to reports, the film will be an actioner and will have the actor playing a lorry driver.



The film was earlier being referred as AA20 and will also star Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Rashmika Mandanna will be the female lead of the film.



The film is reportedly based on red sanders smuggling and the story will be set against the backdrop of Seshachalam forest, the hilly region of Tirumala.



Allu Arjun has reportedly undergone major physical transformation for the role. The film will go on floors once the nationwide lockdown is lifted.