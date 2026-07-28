/Allu Arjun removes shoes before accepting Shri Jagannath Idol at AAFA Annual Summit 2026!

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest pan-India stars, having set a benchmark with the massive success of the Pushpa franchise. With his undeniable charm and indomitable aura, he continues to rule hearts across borders. While he is a massive superstar, he is also a man with a golden heart who enjoys an immense fan following. Just as his fans shower him with unconditional love, he never fails to reciprocate the same.

This time, he has launched a welfare initiative for his fans by providing them with insurance coverage at the AAFA Annual Summit 2026. But, the icon star won hearts when he accepted a Shri Jagannath Idol from his fan and removed his shoes while receiving it.

The Icon Star launched another fan welfare initiative by providing insurance coverage to AAFA members. He hosted the AAFA Annual Summit 2026 for the launch, which was attended by over 1000 members and the representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

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During the summit, when a fan gave a Shri Jagannath Idol to the superstar, he respectfully removed his shoes and accepted it. This indeed shows, how the superstar respects the culture and devotion.

During the event, Every attendee also received an individual photograph with Allu Arjun, who patiently spent nearly 4–5 hours interacting with fans and posing for pictures. He further hosted lunch for all the participants. The event beautifully highlighted the strong bond between Allu Arjun and his fan community.

The initiative serves as a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards his fans through meaningful gestures such as offering insurance coverage, interacting personally with them, and extending warm hospitality. These are tangible expressions of appreciation rather than merely symbolic gestures. With this thoughtful initiative, Allu Arjun has further strengthened one of India's biggest and most devoted fan communities.