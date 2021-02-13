Allison Janney talks about working with Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Awkwafina in new film

Allison Janney is all praise for her new co-stars Mila Kunis, Regina Hall and Awkwafina.



The actor said that she enjoyed working with Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, and Awkwafina in the film 'Breaking News In Yuba County'.



"The script really grabbed me from the start," said Janney, adding: "I thought it was incredibly exciting, dark, funny, and violent -- just a great mix."



"Mila (Kunis) brings to Nancy this unbelievable passion for what she wants, and who`ll stop at nothing to get it. And Regina (Hall) is a force to be reckoned with! In some scenes, she just stared at me, and it felt like she`s looking right through me, which is great because her character is the one who really sees what Sue is. And Awkwafina is marvellously threatening, scary, sexy, odd, and very powerful. It`s such a great group of actors," she said.



'Breaking News In Yuba County' tells the story of a town in the US, where controversy and chaos erupt when housewife Sue Button (Janney) discovers her husband has disappeared. This leads to accusations being hurled at Sue, making her a local celebrity.



A blend of satire, comedy and suspense, the Tate Taylor directorial contains a witty portrayal of the news media and the vicious addiction to fame. The film also stars Wanda Sykes, Ellen Barkin and Juliette Lewis, and is slated to release on February 19.



