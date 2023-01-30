Alka Yagnik beats BTS, Taylor Swift to become the most-streamed artist on YouTube

One of Bollywood's most famous playback singers, Alka Yagnik has achieved a major milestone. Yagnik, who was known for her hit songs in the 1990s and 2000s, has become the most streamed artist on YouTube. Yagnik has surpassed global artists like BTS, Taylor Swift and Beyonce to achieve this feat. With a career spanning over three decades, Yagnik has done playback for almost all the leading heroines of Bollywood and her songs have ruled the charts through the entire 1990s and 2000s.



Yagnik's versatility is well known and she has sung over 7000 songs in several Indian languages over years. She has been awarded several awards in her career including the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

As per a report on the Guinness Book of World Records, Yagnik's songs recorded 15.3 billion streams on YouTube which are about an average of 42 million streams per day. Yagnik's popularity on the Video streaming site has been growing for the last two years. In 2021, she had 17 billion streams while in 2020 she had 16.6 billion streams.