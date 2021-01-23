Alison Brie recalls her major accent fail on 'Hannah Montana'

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood actor and producer Alison Brie shared a hilarious acting fail memory from her time on the hit show `Hannah Montana`.



According to E! News on Thursday (local time) while appearing on an episode of `The Tonight Show` starring Jimmy Fallon, Alison recalled the audition for her first on-screen role on `Hannah Montana`.

While looking at a picture of herself she said, "What a face. You know, I was very excited. But the thing I remember most is that I decided to go in for my audition with, like, a very broad Long Island accent. Not requested!"The host of the show, Jimmy asked her about her role on the hit show, to which she replied that she played a "kooky hairdresser that is hired by the brother`s nemesis."



The `Happiest Season` star then went into the acting mode and portrayed the hairdresser, shouting in a heavy L.I. accent, "Ya need a haircut? I`ll do it! I`ll do it! Gimme your hair!" Jimmy laughed on as Alison further shared, "Like--but then I book the part. I come in for the first rehearsal with the director and everybody and I`m doing my shtick, and the director`s just like, `Great. Just lose the accent. We`ll go from there."

Alison has come a long way from her Hannah Montana days. On the show she also briefly spoke about her latest project, `Promising Young Women`, which she said is "so unique" and "has a lot of surprises."