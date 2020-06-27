Alia Shawkat squashes romance rumours with Brad Pitt, says, 'We're just friends'

Alia Shawkat finally broke her silence about the rumours of her secret relationship with Brad Pitt. The actors sparked romance rumours when they both were spotted together at different events.



''We're not dating, we're just friends,'' 31-year-old actor told a news agency. ''I’ve gotten press, but not like that,'' Shawkat continued, ''Not so uncontrollable''.

''We just became friends, and Brad introduced me to his group of friends, and it grew from there,'' she said.

''All my friends were like 'What's going on?' and sending me photos,'' she said. ''I just felt overwhelmed. It's that feeling of being naked in school, like, Oh my God, everyone’s looking at me.''

The actors have also been hanging out during quarantine. ''They’re hanging out plenty,'' a source told the magazine last month. They all only live about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad’s place whenever they have time to chill. It’s all very organic and easy.'' he added.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019. Brad and Angelina share six children together: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.