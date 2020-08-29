Alia Bhatt 'Sadak 2' becomes the lowest-rated film of all time on IMDb

Mahesh Bhatt's comeback movie 'Sadak 2' has been facing a lot of backlash ever since the first poster of the movie released. Upon its release, the much-awaited movies of the year failed to impress the critics and audience as well.



The movie has become the lowest-rated film of all time, as it scores just 1.1 on IMDb after 2015 Turkish film 'Code Name: K.O.Z.', which has a rating of 1.3. IMDb usually ranks films as per the audience’s votes. Read WION's review of 'Sadak 2'



Earlier, the trailer of the movie became the second most disliked film trailer on YouTube within a few days of its premiere on August 12.



Other Bollywood movies, which come close to the rating of 'Sadak 2' in IMDB rating are Ajay Devgn's 'Himmatwala' 1.7, Ram Gopal Varma's 'Fire' 1.7, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'The Legend of Drona' 2.



The movie which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, opened to negative reviews with most critics, and movie buffs on Twitter suggesting it to be ''unbearable''.



The Alia Bhatt starter movie has been heavily criticized by the audience as they see the film as a prime example of nepotism. Critics termed the film as incoherent.

Since Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death, nepotism became one of the most trending topics on internet and star kids were massively trolled and were blamed for the actor's suicide.