Alia Bhatt reviews Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, says,'It hit so much harder'

Rani Mukerji's recently released film, Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, garnered a lot of praise from the audience and critics alike. Days after the release, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt watched the film and here's what she has to say about the film.



On Sunday, the Highway actress, who watched the film with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt, said that her night was spent in tears.



Sharing her review on Rani's film, which is about a mother's struggle, Alia wrote: “Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite - the brilliant Rani Mukheriee. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home.”



Further adding, Rani added, “Rani ma’am - there’s no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the full team for this incredible film. (P.S- I am convinced there’s nothing my fav @jimsarbhforreal can’t do - an absolute chameleon).”



The film is based on a real-life incident where an Indian couple Sagarika and Anurup Bhattacharya's children were taken away from them by Norway's Child Welfare service on the pretext of bad parenting. The film shows the fight of the mother, who does everything possible to get back their children who are put under the Norwegian foster system.



Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has been helmed by Ashima Chibber and features Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya and Bodhisatva Majumdar.



WION's film critic Shomini Sen wrote that the story is the biggest winner of this heart-wrenching story. Sure, there is melodrama, but the film's core story is such that it keeps you hooked. After all, a mother's love for her children is well known yet it makes for a heartwarming story every single time. Read the full review here: