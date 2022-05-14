Alia Bhatt marks one month of marital bliss with Ranbir Kappor, shares loved-up photos

On Saturday, actor Alia Bhatt shared some lovely photos with husband Ranbir Kapoor on her social media account. As the newly-wed couple completed one month of their marriage, taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a new set of photos from their mehndi function and post-wedding party.Fans and admirers once again expressed their love on the couple`s candid photos, as evidenced by the abundance of heart emoticons in the comment section, which includes Alia`s mother, actor Soni Razdan, and Varun Sharma. On April 14, Alia married Ranbir Kapoor. Only close friends and family were invited to their wedding. The couple married at Ranbir`s Mumbai home. Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji`s fantasy film `Brahmastra`.

She will work with Karan Johar again in his upcoming film, `Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani`, which also stars Ranveer Singh. In addition, Bhatt will star in the Netflix spy picture `Heart of Stone` starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, and also alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s film `Jee Le Zaraa`.