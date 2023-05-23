Ali Fazal's Kandahar to be his biggest international release; film to be screened in 2000 US theatres
Story highlights
Ali Fazal’s latest international project, Kandahar, is set to be released on May 26 in the US and eventually will release across the globe.
Ali Fazal’s latest international project, Kandahar, is set to be released on May 26 in the US and eventually will release across the globe.
Ali Fazal’s next Hollywood project, Kandahar, is one of the most awaited movies of the season. It is one of the biggest releases in Ali’s career. The movie is set to release on over 2,000 screens in the United States.
Speaking of the development, Ali said, "Very excited with this development. A release that is wide in the US alone is massive and being an action spy thriller, there is a wide audience for the film."
He added, "A wide release coupled with a major weekend in the US, I'm hoping for this to be a banger. The film has all the elements to be a complete entertainer."
Ali’s latest international project, Kandahar, which stars top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban, is set to be released on May 26 in the US and eventually will release across the globe.