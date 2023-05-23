Ali Fazal's Kandahar to be his biggest international release; film to be screened in 2000 US theatres

Ali Fazal’s next Hollywood project, Kandahar, is one of the most awaited movies of the season. It is one of the biggest releases in Ali’s career. The movie is set to release on over 2,000 screens in the United States.

Speaking of the development, Ali said, "Very excited with this development. A release that is wide in the US alone is massive and being an action spy thriller, there is a wide audience for the film."

He added, "A wide release coupled with a major weekend in the US, I'm hoping for this to be a banger. The film has all the elements to be a complete entertainer."