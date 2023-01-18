Ali Fazal to star in The Underbug, set to have world premiere at Slamdance Film Festival

With another genre bending film to his kitty, Ali Fazal is on a spree of experimentation. He has now bagged another interesting project, a psychological thriller this time. The film is titled 'The Underbug' and will star Hussain dalal in addition to Fazal. Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, The Underbug has officially been selected for the upcoming edition of Slamdance FIlm Festival. The international film festival will see the world premiere of the thriller that will take place from January 20-26 in-person in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah. It will also be held virtually on dates: January 23-29.

The film The Underbug was shot during the small respite of time of covid lockdowns in late 2020 and is currently in post-production. The film was extensively shot in one house somewhere in the interiors of Maharashtra in India and is being speculated as a mind-bending psychological thriller. According to several reports, the film's story is about two individuals and their encounter with each other on Independence Day as they take refuge in an abandoned house. However not all is okay when an eerie presence in that house haunts the men to the edge of their sanity. Dabbling their own inner demons and the world outside, this is a test of grit and will.

Speaking of the film, Ali Fazal said, “It’s unlike any other film I have ever done in my career so far. The film was shot under confusing circumstances at a time in my life which was already a test of patience and an emotional turmoil right in the middle of the pandemic. The hardest part was to gain the weight and the heaviness that was required for this character as the two characters are visually poles apart. Yes it's harder to gain weight when you're fit."