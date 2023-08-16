Ali Fazal becomes the first Indian actor to star in an Off-Broadway production in New York City

Popular Indian actor Ali Fazal, known for his remarkable performances in both Bollywood and Hollywood, is set to create history by becoming the first Indian actor to grace the Off-Broadway stage in New York City. The talented actor will helm an experimental drama, marking a significant milestone in his career, as he continues to garner international acclaim.

Ali Fazal's Off-Broadway debut will have a limited run of four weeks, showcasing his remarkable talent and versatility to theater enthusiasts in New York City. The highly-anticipated production is directed by Alexander Malichnikov and is scheduled to begin rehearsals in October, promising a compelling and captivating experience for theatregoers.

In the past year alone, Ali Fazal has captivated audiences worldwide with his roles in Gal Gadot starrer Death on the Nile and Gerard Butler starrer Kandahar. Off-Broadway has always been an illustrious platform, graced by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and Ali's inclusion marks a milestone for diversity and representation in the world of theater.