Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to come together for hit podcast series - Virus 2062

There has been a growing popularity of audio series in recent years. After the success of the audio thriller Virus 2062, which had Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal lend their voices to the main characters, there is a huge demand for season 2. The actors have mentioned that listeners have reached out to them directly on social media to develop the second season of Virus 2062. And the couple are all set to hit the studio again with a new season of their famous hit audio series. This will be the first time that the couple will work together post their wedding which took place in October 2022.

Ali says, “It is nice when fans, viewers or even listeners reach out to you directly to tell you what they like and even remember your work. For example, Virus 2062. People so loved that audio series that Richa and I still get requests to come out during season 2. Now there is a growing popularity of podcasts, but this series came out in 2021 and it was a huge experiment for us even then to be part of something like this. It all pays off when you see a reaction like this.”