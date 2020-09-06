Alexander Payne denies Rose McGowan's sexual assault claims, actor responds

Directed Alexander Payne denied all the allegations of Rose McGowan's sexual assault. In a column for a news agency, the Oscar-winning screenwriter broke his silence on the matter.



Payne firmly denied each of the allegations and wrote, ''What she( Rose McGowan ) has said about me in recent social media posts is simply untrue''.



''Beginning with her account that they met when she was 15 years old in the late 1980s. The alleged incident would’ve happened around 1988, when Payne, now 59, was about 27. I was a full-time film student at UCLA from 1984 until 1990, and I know that our paths never crossed,'' Payne wrote.



He also denied showing her a soft-core adult film, as McGowan alleged. ''She claims that I showed her a 'soft-core porn movie' I had directed for Showtime under a different name. This would have been impossible since I had never directed anything professionally, lurid, or otherwise. I have also never worked for Showtime or directed under any name other than my own,'' Payne wrote.

McGowan responded to Alexander denial by saying, ''F— him and his lies is my comment, I told Payne to acknowledge and apologize, he has not. I said I didn’t want to destroy, now I do. Why do these men always lie? I will now make it a mission to expose him. I am not the only one.''

The actress who was a prominent voice in the Harvey Weinstein scandal called out the director in a series of tweets and Instagram posts on August 17.



''Alexander Payne, you sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15.” McGowan. The Instagram post that has since been deleted