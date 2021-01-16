Alex Trebek fans petition to see 'Jeopardy!' stage dedicated to late host

American-Canadian game show host Alex Trebek`s fans have come up with a suggestion for cementing his legacy.According to Fox News, an online petition has been created lobbying for the `Jeopardy!` stage to be dedicated to the late icon, who had hosted the iconic game show since 1984.



Trebek died in November at 80 after battling cancer. The petition specifically names Sony, CBS and `Jeopardy!` in its call-to-action." On November 8, 2020, George Alexander Trebek passed away at the age of 80 after an 18 month battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He inspired millions of his fans ever since he started hosting the syndicated version of `Jeopardy!` in 1984 and hosted over 8,300 episodes in 37 seasons on the program," reads the Change.org petition.



"His Canadian personality made the show unique and with his ability to fluently speak 17 different languages he was known internationally for his talents on television." As per Fox News, Trebek`s final episode aired last week, as he pre-taped several before his death.



Art Fleming, the game`s original host, emceed `Jeopardy!` from 1964-1975 and again from 1978-1979. Fleming died in 1995 at age 70.



Until a permanent host is named, a string of guest hosts will take the reins. Frequent champ Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Mayim Bialik and more have been tapped to fill the role." To have Alex remembered forever I hereby write this petition to Sony Pictures Studios, Jeopardy Productions Inc., CBS Media Ventures and Sony Pictures Television Studios to dedicate Stage 10 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California in loving memory of Alex Trebek, for example, The Alex Trebek Memorial Stage at Sony Pictures Studios," continued the petition.



The author of the form said Trebek was watched by "millions of fans over 37 years and his legacy will live on forever."Godspeed, Alex Trebek. We love you, then, now and forever," concluded the statement."Having Stage 10 dedicated to him would be the ultimate posthumous honour. Thank you, Alex." (ANI)