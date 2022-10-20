Alec Baldwin starrer 'Rust' to resume filming in January, a year after shooting incident

More than a year after a firing incident led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of ‘Rust’, the makers will resume filming in January. The film’s actor Alec Baldwin had accidentally fired a loaded gun which led to the death of Hutchins and left the director injured.



The production, will not return to New Mexico where it was initially shot. The place is now under investigation and state workplace safety proceedings remain unresolved.



The filmmaking team is planning to restart production in California. The production company announced a settlement on October 5 with Matthew Hutchins, the widower of the cinematographer.



Under the agreement, production will be able to resume after a 15-month hiatus.

Matthew Hutchins said in a statement that completing the film would be a way "to pay tribute to Halyna`s final work."



The incident took place in October 2021. Baldwin unholstered a gun, which he had been told was "cold," and it fired. The bullet passed through her body and lodged in the shoulder of director Joel Souza. She was airlifted to a hospital, where she died. Souza, who is returning to complete the film, was released from the hospital later that day.