Akshay Kumar to play war hero Ian Cardozo in 'Gorkha', shares first look

Akshay Kumar is on a roll!



After 'Sooryavanshi', 'Prithviraj', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey', Bollywood hero has announced yet another film.



Kumar has collaborated again with filmmaker Aanand L Rai and announced their third project 'Gorkha', the movie based on the life of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles) and the first war-disabled officer of the Indian Army to command a battalion and a brigade.

Kumar will play the role of a legendary war hero who fought in the wars of 1962, 1965, and most notably in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The film will be helmed by national award winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film.



In the photos, Akshay is seen in a military uniform with an intense look on his face. “Celebrating India’s 75th Independence anniversary”, the poster reads.



The war film will be presented by Kumar and Colour Yellow Productions in association with Cape of Good Films and is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.