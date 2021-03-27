Akshay Kumar shares his first look from 'Atrangi Re'

On Saturday, Akshay Kumar wrapped up the shooting for one of his much-talked-about movies 'Atrangi Re'.Kumar shared the news on his Twitter and revealed his new look from the movie co-starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.



Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Akshay wrote, “It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars #SaraAliKhan and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film.”

An @arrahman musical.

In the picture, Kumar is seen wearing a big black hat while he holds a card and smiles wickedly. Earlier, Aanand said that Akshay plays a "very special character who is important to the narrative".



Akshay began shooting for `Atrangi Re` in December last year. Before this, their pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created quite a buzz on the internet.



Aanand L Rai directorial is written by Himanshu Sharma and AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur in the lead role. This is the first time Akshay, Sara, and Nimrat are working with Rai, while the filmmaker has worked with Dhanush earlier in the 2013 film Raanjhanaa.



Meanwhile, Akshay’s other upcoming films include 'Sooryavanshi', 'Bell Bottom', 'Prithviraj', 'Ram Setu', 'Raksha Bandhan'.



'Atrangi Re' is slated to release on August 6, 2021.