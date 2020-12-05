Akshay Kumar is a 'proud son-in-law ' as Christopher Nolan pens note for Dimple Kapadia

Akshay Kumar can't stop gushing over his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia after she was praised for the work she has done in 'Tenet' by director Christopher Nolan.



Kumar who must be on cloud nine after Kapadia received a heartfelt note by Nolan, by sharing Nolan's note and his my proud son-in-law moment, Akshay wrote on her social media.



''Here’s my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release. Had I been in her place, I wouldn’t have been able to move in awe but having watched her on-screen working her magic in #Tenet, I couldn’t be more happy and proud of Ma''.



Take a look at his post below.

Here's my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release.Had I been in her place,I wouldn't have been able to move in awe but having watched her working her magic in #Tenet,I couldn't be more happy and proud of Ma ♥️ pic.twitter.com/EgSehxio1I — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 5, 2020

Akshay shared a photo of Dimple and Nolan along with the filmmaker's handwritten note for her, "Dimple, What can I say? Working with you has been a delight! Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill, hard work and lending your talent to Tenet'." The note reads.



In the movie, Dimple is playing a character named Priya, a Mumbai-based arms dealer. The movie is currently playing in the theatres in India.