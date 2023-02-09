Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher keen on making sequel to Special 26

Loved Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher’s collaborative effort in Special 26? Looks like we might soon get a sequel for the film. The film recently turned 10 and to mark the occasion, the duo met up with the film’s director, Neeraj Pandey. Taking to Twitter, Anupam Kher wrote, "Aaj hamari film #Special26 ko release hue 10 saal ho gaye. Maine hmaare honhaar director @neerajpofficial se kitni baar kaha ki wo iska Part-2 bnaye. Par ab aap hi batye #10YearsOfSpecial26 ka sequel banna chahiye ki nahi?" (Our film turned 10 today. Have told our talented director several times to work on its sequel. Now I ask you if we should make a sequel of @10YearsOfSpecial26 or not?)

To this, Akshay Kumar replied, "I'm ready if the script is ready. Asli power script mein hoti hai."

For those unversed, Special 26 released in the year 2013. It is a heist-thriller based on the 1987 Opera House heist and received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. It also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Shergill, Kajal Aggarwal, Divya Dutta, Rajesh Sharma, and Kishor Kadam in pivotal roles.