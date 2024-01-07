Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 confirmed, here’s everything you need to know

Ajay Devgn is back in the shoes of his much-loved character, Amay Patnaik. In the 2018 movie Raid, the actor played the role of an honest and fearless IRS officer. On Saturday, the sequel to the hit was announced, along with the poster and official release date. The movie will hit theatres on November 15, 2024. The shoot for the film has commenced in Mumbai on Jan 6.



On Saturday, Ajay Devgn made the big announcement on his social media handle. Sharing the pictures from the first day of the shoot, Ajay wrote, ''New Case, New Beginning! #Raid2 officially kicked off today, and the energy on set was nothing short of electrifying! Shukriya @raviteja_2628, for gracing the mahurat shot 🤗 In Cinemas on 15th November, 2024.''

The film reunites Devgn with director Raj Kumar Gupta, who also directed the first part. The movie will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, UP, and Rajasthan.



Based on real life, the movie was about an income-tax raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s on Sardar Inder Singh. It was one of the longest raids in Indian history, lasting 3 days and 2 nights.



Like the first part, Raid 2 will tell the true story of the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department. More details about the plot and cast of the movie have been kept under wraps.



The film starred Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Amit Sial, Devas Dixit, and others.



The film did well at the box office. Made on a minimal budget of Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million), the movie went on to earn over ₹150 crore (Rs 1.5 crore).



Under the banner of T-Series and Panorama Studios, the movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.